Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.