ALBANY, Ga. — The COVID-19 testing site that has been outside Colquitt Regional Medical Center since April 24 will move Monday to the Colquitt County Health Department, 214 W. Central Ave. in Moultrie.
The site was established to serve both Colquitt Regional and a statewide effort by Augusta University. The Georgia Department of Public Health took over Augusta University’s operations in late May.
The DPH will continue to support test collections at Colquitt Regional through Sunday and will continue to be responsible for the test site after that.
Tests are also being administered at several county health departments weekly, Southwest Public Health District said in a press release Thursday. Those include Colquitt, Dougherty, Decatur, Grady, Lee, Mitchell, Terrell, Thomas, and Worth counties.
In addition to the scheduled specimen collections at specific health departments, Southwest Public Health will also conduct off-site COVID-19 testing as follows:
• Thursday, June 11: Camilla (First Baptist Church); Pelham (The Depot); Worth County (Ag Pavilion).
• Friday, June 12: Ochlocknee (Raiford E. Long Senior Center Building).
• Saturday, June 13: Bainbridge (St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church).
• Wednesday, June 17: Coolidge City Hall.
• Thursday, June 18: Camilla (First Baptist Church); Pelham (The Depot); Worth County (Ag Pavilion).
• Saturday, June 20: Meigs City Hall.
Call the hotline at (229) 352-6567 Monday through Saturday to make an appointment for the location nearest you.
