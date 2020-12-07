ALBANY, Ga. — As efforts to abate the pandemic continue and the approval of a vaccine nears, Southwest Health District reminds restaurant owners, employees, and customers that guidelines must still be followed to ensure the highest level of safety possible.
Clay Poole, District Environmental Health Director, Southwest Health District 8-2, said last week that his office most frequently hears complaints about food service employees not wearing masks.
“Food service employees are only required to wear a mask if they are in direct contact with a patron in positions such as wait staff or in the drive-through,” Poole said. “They are not required to wear a mask if they are working in the back and not around patrons.”
In addition, because food service workers are considered essential under the Executive Order, current guidelines allow food service employees to continue to work after exposure to a COVID-19 positive patient as long as they wear a mask. But they must not work if they develop symptoms, Poole added.
Restaurants are still required to operate with six feet between tables, which may limit capacity in the facility, he said.
For the latest guidelines on operating food service establishments and other businesses, visit dph.georgia.gov.
