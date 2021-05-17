MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Cox Container Service located at 289 Industrial Parkway in Moultrie, Georgia.
Cox Container Service is owned by Alex and Shana Lampman.
The business is a waste management company that offers roll off containers to residential as well as commercial customers for waste removal and construction debris. These roll off containers are perfect for home and barn clean outs.
Their business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For further information you can call Cox Container Service at 229-985-1015. You can also visit their website listed as www.coxcontainerservice.com or their Facebook page listed as Cox Container Service.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Alex and Shana Lampman and family, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
