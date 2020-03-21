Cox Elementary students give to Humane Society

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Cox Elementary Student Government Association has collected items for the Colquitt County Humane Society. Some items that were collected are dog and cat food, towels, pet beds, bleach, and animal toys.
Pictured in front are Treasurer Kayne Alexander, President Eddy Solorio-Jimenez, Secretary Rylan Arias, Terrance King and Montavis Mathis. In back are Tamarrian Sims, Kha-Lee Bender, Assistant Principal Meg Bishop, SGA Sponsor Erin Gay, Vice President Alfonso Martinez, SGA Sponsor Christie Wilkerson and Humane Society Director Drew Durham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.