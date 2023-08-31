MOULTRIE — Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox spent Thursday assessing damage throughout the county from Hurricane Idalia. What he found was reassuring.
"We fared a lot better than our neighbors so keep them in your prayers in the coming days and weeks," Cox said in an email late Thursday afternoon to local leaders and The Observer.
The county's preliminary assessment found four residential structures damaged, he said. All were considered minor damage, though they included trees fallen on houses.
Colquitt EMC was hit very hard across its seven-county service area. At one point 57,000 of its customers were without power, President and CEO Danny Nichols said in a letter posted to the company's Facebook page. By 5 p.m. Thursday, the Colquitt EMC outage map showed that down to about 41,000. Of those, more than 26,000 are in the Valdosta service area and more than 10,000 are in the Tifton service area. About 4,600 customers in Colquitt County are without power.
Nichols said at one point seven of Colquitt EMC's 29 substations were unable to transmit electricity. By 3 p.m. Thursday only two of them were still down -- one in Valdosta and one in Nashville.
"Georgia Power and Georgia Transmission are continuing work on the transmission lines that feed the two substations that are currently without service," Nichols said. "Reports indicate that we should have service to both substations by this evening."
Colquitt EMC posted a video describing how they restore electricity following a major storm. Click here to watch it (make sure the sound is on).
Nichols said utility crews from outside the area have come to help EMC's crews to restore power to its customers. Fallen trees make it difficult to reach some areas, he said.
That does not appear to be the case in Colquitt County, where Cox said all roads are passable.
By 5 p.m., Georgia Power reported only five customers in Colquitt County who did not yet have power restored.
The City of Moultrie reported that it had restored power to all of its customers as of 2 a.m. Thursday, but that report was challenged on a Facebook post. A replier on the city's post said she did not have electricity, and a city spokesperson directed her to call the Utility Department to arrange to get it fixed.
Cherry Avenue remained closed near Second Street Southeast on Thursday, but the city said on Facebook that it was expected to be open by this evening.
Colquitt County Schools announced on Thursday that classes would resume on Friday morning.
