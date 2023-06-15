MOULTRIE — In a case of extraordinary timing, Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox spoke Thursday to the Kiwanis Club of Moultrie about “Weather Preparedness.”
Cox’s presentation at the club’s weekly meeting came in the middle of what’s expected to be a week of severe weather in Colquitt County.
Hurricane season started June 1, Cox said, and continues through the end of November. Forecasters predict 12-17 named storms with 5-9 of them to be major ones. That’s about an average year, he said.
This week’s storms are not connected to tropical weather, but they’ve been damaging nonetheless. Wind, hail and fallen trees have damaged structures and vehicles throughout the county, Cox said. Many customers are still without power, according to Colquitt EMC.
“Doerun and New Elm got the worst of it,” Cox told Kiwanians.
The National Weather Service routinely issues watches and warnings connected with severe weather, such as severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. Cox explained the difference: A watch indicates conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop, while a warning means that the weather event is happening right now.
Cox said everyone should have a way to get notifications about severe weather, whether it’s by watching television, getting alerts on a cell phone, monitoring reliable social media sources, or some other method.
Colquitt County recently invested in the Code Red mass notification system. Residents can sign up at colquittcountyga.gov (scroll to the bottom of the page). They can put in the location of their home or workplace, and if weather threatens that location, Code Red will call or text them.
Cox said the system has worked well this week.
“I’ve heard nothing but positives,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.