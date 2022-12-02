MOULTRIE, Ga. – As Christmas Day approaches, Region G within the Georgia Department of Public Safety is asking for donations for two local organizations – the Colquitt County Hero House and the Colquitt County Food Bank.
This is the first year the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division is hosting a Cram the Cruiser event in Colquitt County, according to Officer Nicolas Harrison.
“Our goal is to stuff a patrol car full of toys to help the kids out [who] are victims of either neglect, physical abuse or sexual abuse,” he told The Observer Friday.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Hero House located at 617 First St. S.E. The non-profit organization serves children who have been abused physically, mentally or sexually and provides a safe environment for child victims.
The toys will be distributed to the Colquitt County Department of Family & Children Services to be shared with foster families and to the Hero House for children in need that are going through a traumatic event.
The division will also be accepting non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Colquitt County Food Bank.
“Not everybody has a meal around Christmas time,” Harrison said.
The officers will not accept monetary donations, but they can be given directly to the organizations.
“This is just one of the ways that we are reaching out to help out the communities we cover,” he added. “We would like to continue to spread awareness of the many services provided to Colquitt County and the surrounding areas, as well as ensure that children and families have food, clothes and toys this holiday season.”
Region G within the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division operates within 23 neighboring counties in the Southwest area including Colquitt County.
Anyone interested in donating prior to the event can take donations to the organizations. If you see any of the Department of Public Safety patrol vehicles, typically a black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV or a black Dodge Charger, just flag the officer to give him or her the toy.
Harrison hopes the division can continue to host the events in the future.
For more information please contact Nicolas Harrison at 404-772-0917 or Hero House Director Regina Dismuke at 229-890-5549.
