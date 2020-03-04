MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Cranford Jewelry as the January 2020 Business of the Month. Cranford’s, founded in 1933, is located at 108 S. Main St., the building used by the Georgia Northern Railroad Company.
They sell fine jewelry, flatware, china, home décor, and giftware, as well as provide gift registries for weddings. Cranford’s hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and can be reached by calling (229) 985-6521.
For the presentation, owners Bill and Mary Ann Smith were joined by family and friends, as well as chamber Ambassadors, board members, and staff.
