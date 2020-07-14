MOULTRIE, Ga. -- An accident on Georgia Highway 37 left a Moultrie man dead Saturday afternoon.
Tommy Brumbley, 26, was traveling west toward Moultrie on Georgia Highway 37, and veered into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass the vehicle ahead of him, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Nicholas Johnson, who investigated the crash.
Instead of coming back over to the westbound lane, Brumbley lost control of his vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Rav 4, travelled off the highway’s shoulder and struck a culvert with the vehicle’s front, Johnson said.
The vehicle went airborne, striking a utility pole with its front.
The impact caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times before coming to an uncontrolled rest facing southwest on the vehicle’s left side, ejecting Brumbley.Johnson said Brumbley was found dead five feet away from his vehicle.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, SCRT, will not be involved.
“He was the only one in the vehicle and there wasn’t anything prosecutable, so there was no need to call SCRT,” Johnson said.
