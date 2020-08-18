MOULTRIE, Ga. — Work resumed this week on the former Sportsman building. The iconic property was once a popular restaurant, but it has been vacant for more than a decade.
The property was donated to The City of Moultrie by the Downtown Development Authority.
A plan to eliminate blight and enhance the area was developed, and funds were secured from a surplus of economic development revolving loan fund for demolition and stabilization of the property, according to a press release from the city.
CCH Construction is currently working to stabilize and repair walls and pilasters on shared walls of the Sportsman building and adjacent properties, the city said.
“When the demolition phase is finished, a blighted area will become an attractive green space connecter that will join shopping areas with parking,” the city said. “It will provide another ‘pocket park’ setting for individuals to gather, enjoy the downtown and perhaps dine. Construction is expected to be completed by November.”
In a previous article in the Moultrie Observer regarding the Sportsman Project, it was reported that the city had stated that adjoining property owners were the cause of the delay in the project going forward. The city has informed us that this statement was incorrect. The city said this week that the sole cause of the delay was poor communication by the city with the adjoining property owner to the north.
"It was my responsibility to clarify these things, and I did not achieve that," said City Manager Pete Dillard. He added, "I greatly appreciate the cooperation of the neighboring property owners and their interest and willingness to improve this property and all of Downtown Moultrie."
