Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Lindsey Nicole Gray, 29, of Norman Park was charged with probation violation on Dec. 11.
• Maximilian T Stevenson, 30, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery family violence on Dec. 10.
• Luise Albert-Esquevel, 24, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 10.
• Antoinette La’Shaye Myers, 25, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 10.
• Alonzo Francisco Esteban, 20, of Moultrie was charged with terroristic threats and acts on Dec. 10.
• Alberto Perez-Lopez, 20, of Norman Park was charged with driving without a license on Dec. 10.
Incidents
• On Dec. 10 at 6:27 a.m., Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Janette Lane in reference to a stolen vehicle. A complainant stated she started her vehicle, and when she went back outside to check on it, the vehicle was gone. She stated she did not know who took it, but that people are always walking around the area. A BOLO was given out.
•On Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Old Berlin Road in reference to an accident. A complainant stated he ran off the road, but wasn’t sure where, and was unable to drive the car home. There was front end damage reported and the side airbags were deployed.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Donna Beck, 50, of Moultrie was charged with driving with suspended or revoked license and driving without headlights when required on Dec. 10.
• Lyndon Bernard Seay, 49, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 10.
• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 25, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery on Dec. 10.
