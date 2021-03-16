Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Mary Lynn Hobgood, 36, 2627 Sylvester Drive, was charged March 15 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jimmy Robert Carroll, 27, 1726 Hutchinson Drive, was charged March 15 with probation violation.

Carlee Johnson, 21, 16 Eleanor Place, Ray City, Ga., was charged March 15 possession of cocaine.

John Parker Somerindyke, 22, 1051 Doerun-Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged March 15 with failure to appear.

Virgilio Diaz-Hernandez, 47, 567 Circle Road, Lot 6, was charged March 15 with pedestrian under the influence.

Byron Cole Payne, 23, 210 North Alder St., Ocilla, Ga., was charged March 13 with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Joshua Daniel Nolin, 29, 108 Crum Road, was charged March 13 with failure to appear and battery.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you