Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Quintavious Jaquan Williams, 21, 1709 Nelms Rd., Albany, was charged August 1 with two bench warrants.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jonathan Eric Chafin, 29, 179 A Morris Rd., was charged July 30 with a probation violation, tail lights required and simple battery (family violence).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Lino Martinez, 60, 1008 Overlook Drive, was charged July 30 with DUI, driving without a valid license and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Daniel Bozeman, 30, 148 Sepcot Meadow Rd., was charged July 31 with failure to appear and a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson Jr, 20, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged July 30 with suspended license, expired tag and speeding (78 mph in a 55 mph zone).
• James Troy Ferguson, 60, 404 S. Madison St., Quitman, was charged July 29 with failure to appear.
• Christon Lance Beamon, 41, 641 Sardis Church Rd., was charged July 29 with two counts of deposit account fraud.
• Gregory Mack Allyn, 64, 393 Lee Lewis Rd., was charged July 30 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, DUI and turning position (signals required).
