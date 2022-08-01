Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Quintavious Jaquan Williams, 21, 1709 Nelms Rd., Albany, was charged August 1 with two bench warrants.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Jonathan Eric Chafin, 29, 179 A Morris Rd., was charged July 30 with a probation violation, tail lights required and simple battery (family violence).

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Lino Martinez, 60, 1008 Overlook Drive, was charged July 30 with DUI, driving without a valid license and open container in vehicle. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Christopher Daniel Bozeman, 30, 148 Sepcot Meadow Rd., was charged July 31 with failure to appear and a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson Jr, 20, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged July 30 with suspended license, expired tag and speeding (78 mph in a 55 mph zone). 

• James Troy Ferguson, 60, 404 S. Madison St., Quitman, was charged July 29 with failure to appear.

• Christon Lance Beamon, 41, 641 Sardis Church Rd., was charged July 29 with two counts of deposit account fraud.

• Gregory Mack Allyn, 64, 393 Lee Lewis Rd., was charged July 30 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, DUI and turning position (signals required). 

