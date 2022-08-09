Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kristen Jade Duponte, 26, 279 Cypress Point Circle, Leesburg, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and possession and use of drug-related objects. Additional charges were purchase, possession, manufacturer, distribution or sale of marijuana. 

• Gradie George Akins, 22, 507 S. Gordon Rd., Adel, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, DUI, no tag, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. Additional charges were failure to maintain lane and possession and use of drug-related objects.

• Jeremy Pacheco, 39, 855 Mitchell County Line, Meigs, was charged Aug. 6 with DUI, improper stopping, due care and open container in vehicle.

• William Jay Jones, 39,113 W. Magnolia St., was charged Aug. 6 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Willis Lee Young, 45, 1569 Georgia Ave., Omega, was charged Aug. 6 with DUI, due care, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.

• Rubio Hernandez Narciso, 27, 139 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 6 with DUI, no license and suspended registration.

• Sergio Leonel Contreras Gallardo, 18, 6540 Tallokas Rd., was charged Aug. 7 with DUI, tag light illumination required, driving without a license on person, open container in vehicle, and possession of alcohol by a minor.

• Sally Ruth Shelley, 32, 146 Old Dunn Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 8 with DUI, open container in vehicle, due care, failure to drive within single lane and failure to obey stop sign.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 1109 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Aug. 7 with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

• Michael Tomas Bentley, 36, 141 Wood Ave., Pavo, was charged Aug. 9 with possession of a controlled substance.

• Daphine Latoya Clark, 37, 533 27th St. S.E. Apt 7, was charged Aug. 8 with disorderly conduct.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Joseph Ryan Branch, 29, 561 Sleepy Bear Rd., was charged Aug. 3 with simple battery - family violence.

• Juan Jose Hernandez, 18, 401 N. College St., Sparks, was charged Aug. 8 with failure to appear.

• Rodriguez Antione Birston, 40, 200 Vandenburg Drive, was charged Aug. 8 with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.

• Corvis D’Quan Calloway, 28, 225 Dry Creek Rd., Evans, Ga., was charged Aug. 8 with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

