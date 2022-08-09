Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kristen Jade Duponte, 26, 279 Cypress Point Circle, Leesburg, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and possession and use of drug-related objects. Additional charges were purchase, possession, manufacturer, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Gradie George Akins, 22, 507 S. Gordon Rd., Adel, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, DUI, no tag, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. Additional charges were failure to maintain lane and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jeremy Pacheco, 39, 855 Mitchell County Line, Meigs, was charged Aug. 6 with DUI, improper stopping, due care and open container in vehicle.
• William Jay Jones, 39,113 W. Magnolia St., was charged Aug. 6 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Willis Lee Young, 45, 1569 Georgia Ave., Omega, was charged Aug. 6 with DUI, due care, open container in vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Rubio Hernandez Narciso, 27, 139 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 6 with DUI, no license and suspended registration.
• Sergio Leonel Contreras Gallardo, 18, 6540 Tallokas Rd., was charged Aug. 7 with DUI, tag light illumination required, driving without a license on person, open container in vehicle, and possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Sally Ruth Shelley, 32, 146 Old Dunn Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Aug. 8 with DUI, open container in vehicle, due care, failure to drive within single lane and failure to obey stop sign.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 1109 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Aug. 7 with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Michael Tomas Bentley, 36, 141 Wood Ave., Pavo, was charged Aug. 9 with possession of a controlled substance.
• Daphine Latoya Clark, 37, 533 27th St. S.E. Apt 7, was charged Aug. 8 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joseph Ryan Branch, 29, 561 Sleepy Bear Rd., was charged Aug. 3 with simple battery - family violence.
• Juan Jose Hernandez, 18, 401 N. College St., Sparks, was charged Aug. 8 with failure to appear.
• Rodriguez Antione Birston, 40, 200 Vandenburg Drive, was charged Aug. 8 with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.
• Corvis D’Quan Calloway, 28, 225 Dry Creek Rd., Evans, Ga., was charged Aug. 8 with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
