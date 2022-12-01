Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Ruby Lynn Simpson, 44, 324 First Ave. N.W., was charged Nov. 29 with disorderly conduct.
- Antonio Diego Meza-Mendez, 33, 809 Circle Rd., was charged Nov. 30 with failure to appear, driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a traffic signal (ran red arrow).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Miguel Angel Ramirez, 25, 980 Smith Rd., was charged Nov. 30 with driving without a license and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
- Isaac Daniel Terrones, 20, 504 Rossman Dairy Rd., was charged Nov. 30 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Kyle Thomas Hilton, 22, 615 N. Green St., Doerun, was charged Nov. 30 with DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and no seatbelts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.