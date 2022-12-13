Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Warner Perez, 41, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 1 with giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Aaron Green, 37, 2680 Rainbow Court, Decatur, was charged Dec. 3 with failure to appear and disorderly conduct.
- Jimmy Dewayne Howard, 59, 108 Crum Rd., was charged Dec. 12 with loitering.
- Regino Gomez-Encino, 38, 45 Regency Village Drive, was charged Dec. 12 with terroristic threats and acts.
- Terri Lee Durden, 51, 110 Crum Rd., was charged Dec. 12 with loitering.
- Ryshell Tina Williams, 27, 1957 Sylvester Hwy., was charged Dec. 13 with criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
- Axel Jesus Ramos, 21, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged Dec. 11 with failure to drive within a single lane, manufacturing marijuana, DUI (drugs/alcohol) and open container in vehicle.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Jeremias Cinto-Mendez, 23, 3142 Old Adel Rd., was charged Dec. 9 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Jose Iseal Gomez, 65, Greenfield Church Rd., was charged Dec. 10 with failure to drive within single lane and driving without license.
- Walter Oneal Mitchell Jr., 31, 395 Wesley Chapel Rd., was charged Dec. 10 with DUI (drugs/alcohol), open container in vehicle and failure to drive within single lane.
- Lindsey Carrol Horne, 33, 528 Peachtree Rd., Berlin, was charged Dec. 12 with simple battery.
- Francisco Gomez, 50, 1707 Holmes Drive, was charged Dec. 12 with impeding traffic flow and driving without a valid license.
- Tracy Christine Kirkland, 58, 3808 Hwy. 33 N., was charged Dec. 9 with possession of methamphetamine.
