Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Yoni Alvarado, 20, Moultrie, was charged Dec. 6 with failure to maintain lane, DUI, no license and open container in vehicle.
  • Dominique DeQuane Bakare McDuffie, 27, 2909 E. Central Ave., was charged Dec. 10 with theft by receiving stolen property, headlight requirement, DUI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Anthony Dwayne Sherrod, 37, 407 First Ave. S.E. was charged Dec. 6 with battery.
  • Demetrius Lavell Collins, 50, 111 31st Ave. N.W., was charged Dec. 14 with failure to appear and improper backing.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Carlton Bozeman, 19, 4684 Hwy. 37 W., was charged Dec. 13 with DUI - refusal.
  • Harold Vlises Manzano Martinez, 24, 551 Roundtree Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 12 with battery - family violence.
  • Amanda Layne Simmons, 37, 574, Zion Hope Rd., Tifton, was charged Dec. 13 with a probation violation.
  • Manjo Kumar Patel, 26, 4101 Armour Ave., Columbus, was charged Dec. 13 with following too closely and homicide by vehicle in 2nd degree.

