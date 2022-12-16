Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Briana Gail Holloway, 26, 1799 Funston Sigsbee Rd., was charged Dec. 16 with DUI and endangering a child by DUI.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Axel Jesus Ramos-Chavez, 21, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged Dec. 11 with failure to drive within single lane, DUI (alcohol and drugs), open container in vehicle and manufacturing marijuana.
  • Austin Gene Fender, 29, 748 Moye Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 15 with theft by taking, burglary, criminal damage to property, a probation violation and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Jose Armando Perez Rodriguez, 25, 340 Tommy Meredith Rd., was charged Dec. 14 with driving without a valid license and speeding (in a highway work zone).
  • Za’Nautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 24, 384 E. Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Nov. 25 with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
  • Maurice Montrell Young, 26, 801 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 14 with failure to appear and sex offender registration violation.
  • James Daniel Watkins, 30, 23171 Ga. Hwy. 3, Thomasville, was charged Dec. 15 with a bench warrant.

