Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Briana Gail Holloway, 26, 1799 Funston Sigsbee Rd., was charged Dec. 16 with DUI and endangering a child by DUI.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Axel Jesus Ramos-Chavez, 21, 42 Pine Valley Circle, was charged Dec. 11 with failure to drive within single lane, DUI (alcohol and drugs), open container in vehicle and manufacturing marijuana.
- Austin Gene Fender, 29, 748 Moye Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 15 with theft by taking, burglary, criminal damage to property, a probation violation and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Jose Armando Perez Rodriguez, 25, 340 Tommy Meredith Rd., was charged Dec. 14 with driving without a valid license and speeding (in a highway work zone).
- Za’Nautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 24, 384 E. Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Nov. 25 with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
- Maurice Montrell Young, 26, 801 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 14 with failure to appear and sex offender registration violation.
- James Daniel Watkins, 30, 23171 Ga. Hwy. 3, Thomasville, was charged Dec. 15 with a bench warrant.
