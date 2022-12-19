Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Saul Pedro-Lopez, 28, 2592 Ellenton Norman Park, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 18 with failure to drive within a single lane, tail lights required, and expired vehicle tag or decal. Additional charges were open container in vehicle, driver to exercise due care, DUI and driving without a valid license.
- Modesto Martinez, 38, 1311 Overlook Drive, was charged Dec. 17 with failure to drive within single lane, open container in vehicle, minor restraint law age 5 to 17 and driving while license suspended.
- Linares Jesus Morales, 35, 816 Bill May Rd., was charged Dec. 17 with DUI, driver to exercise due care and turning position; signals required. open container in vehicle Additional charges include open container in vehicle and driving without a valid license.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Gilberto Barbosa-Parra, 28, 3626 Old St., Athens, was charged Dec. 17 with speeding - first offense and driving without a valid license.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Dwayne Allen Murphy, 42, 60 Jefferson St., Rebecca, was charged Dec. 16 with failure to stop for a school bus and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Christian Fabian Martinez, 27, 126 Hill Top Lane, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 17 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Audrianna Victoria Zeigler, 31, 1304 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged Dec. 18 with theft by shoplifting.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Douglas Eugene Fender, 44, 119 Cleveland St., Norman Park was charged Dec. 19 with two probation violations.
- Eric Lamar Palmore, 27, 424 First Ave S.W., was charged Dec. 15 with possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
- Damien Santrez Daniels, 33, 1805 Keyshore Ave., Albany was charged Dec. 16 with a probation violation.
- Hector Alonso Sanchez, 38, 220 Lynn St., was charged Dec. 17 with failure to drive within a single lane, adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older, driving while license suspended or revoked and defective equipment. Additional charges were DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container in vehicle.
- Sherrie Lynn Kimbrel, 43, 440 Indian Creek Subdivision, was charged Dec. 18 with DUI, impeding traffic flow and open container in vehicle.
- Brandon Lee Bachleor, 28, 5961 Ga. Hwy. 37, Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 15 with disorderly conduct.
- Keyon Lee, 24, 818 Third Ave. S.W., was charged Dec. 15 with bondsman off bond.
- Lindsey Carrol Horne, 33, 528 Peachtree Rd., Berlin, was charged Dec. 12 with simple battery.
