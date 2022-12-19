Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.