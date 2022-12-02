Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Warner Perez, 41, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 1 with failure to yield right of way, DUI, driving without a valid license, open container in vehicle and usage operation of radio or telephone.
- Samantha Rowell, 2301 Veterans Parkway S., was charged Dec. 2 with DUI, failure to drive within a single lane and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Leshia Gina Lowery, 57, 409 Northside Drive, was charged Dec. 1 with a probation violation and headlight required.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Rebecca Cherie Taylor, 28, 1937 Ellenton Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 29 with cruelty to children - 2nd degree.
- Louis Arredondo, 20, 303 Tallokas Estate, was charged Nov. 30 with underage possession of alcohol, obstruction and pedestrian under the influence.
- Courtney Nichole Carter, 33, 1794 Ga. Hwy. 33 S., was charged Dec. 1 with failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked and tag light illumination required.
- Samuel Heath Kastelic, 31, 220 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 30 with battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Crystal Lee Ybarra, 40, 7009 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged Dec. 1 with theft by shoplifting.
- Ana Iris Munoz-Guzman, 45, 156 Rogers St., was charged Dec. 1 with theft by shoplifting.
- Donald Wayne Coleman, 47, 1566 Funston Sale City Rd., was charged Dec. 2 with a probation violation, criminal trespass and theft by taking.
- Tiarra Lacole Fulton, 29, 408 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 1 with harassing phone calls and stalking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.