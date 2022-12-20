Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Ty’Quarious Ja’Quan Leggett, 22, 633 Jamar Trail, Quitman was charged Dec. 20 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
  • Christi McDaniel, 23, was charged Dec. 20 with DUI - marijuana, open container in vehicle, endangerment of child under 14 (DUI), alteration of speed limits by local authorities and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
  • Timmy Chambers Jr, 26, 1605 Schley Ave., Albany, was charged Dec. 20 with speeding (78 mph in a 55 mph zone) and DUI - drugs.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

  • Reynaldo Perez-Perez, 21, 657 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 18 with DUI (second offense), failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license (second offense).
  • Travis Penn Johnson, 56, 238 Coy Cox Rd., Omega, was charged Dec. 19 with failure to appear.
  • Ben Vicks, 42, 1730 Ga. Hwy., was charged Dec. 19 with failure to appear.

