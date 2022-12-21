Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Toriano Lamarr Lavant, 28, 113 Morning Side Drive, Albany, was charged Dec. 20 with possession and use of drug related objects and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Johntaveous Dewayne Johnson Jr., 19, 132 Ashley Rd., was charged Dec. 20 with speeding, expired vehicle tag or decal, operation of vehicle with improper plate and deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more - felony.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Kaitlyn Shyanne Roberts, 24, 5944 Ga. Hwy. 256, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 20 with a probation violation.
- Victor Mazariegos, 31, 84 Stardust Lane, Douglas, was charged Dec. 20 with driving without a valid license.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Joseph Randy Brown, 44, 1269 Herman Simmons Rd., Doerun, was charged Dec. 28 with child molestation and two counts of public indecency.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Katelyn Lillie Marie Ireland, 25, 134 Edna Lane, Adel, was charged Dec. 18 with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
- Michael Joseph Spence, 34, 498 Lee Lewis Rd., was charged Dec. 17 with two counts aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
