Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Alejandro Bautista, 25, 694 Daniel Hester Rd., was charged Dec. 5 with DUI, two counts of endangerment of child under 14 (DUI), driving while license suspended and speeding.
- Samantha Elaine Rowell, 37, 2301 Veterans Parkway S., was charged Dec. 2 with failure to drive within a single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and DUI.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- John Anthony Ross, 28, 823 Shelton Drive, Albany, was charged Dec. 4 with two counts of failure to appear.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Santiago Diax Hernandez, 33, 1001 Fletcher St., was charged Dec. 4 with DUI.
- Takesha Evelyn Bailey, 32, 1212 10th St. S.W., was charged Dec. 3 with DUI - alcohol and drugs.
- Chase Crews, 34, 946 Silver Dollar Rd., Milner, was charged Dec. 2 with failure to appear.
- Jessie Fisher, 30, 812 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 3 with battery - family violence, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence and cruelty to children - 3rd degree. Additional charges include giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
- La’Chrissyunna Daniels, 17, 609 Coventry Circle, was charged Dec. 2 with disorderly conduct and battery.
- Lisa Danielle Melton, 21, 853 Faison Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 4 with three counts of theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 38, 1148 R.L. Norman Road, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 2 with probation violation.
- Eleuterio Mejia, 38, 167 Ortiz Lane, was charged Dec. 2 with driving without a valid license and parking in a handicapped parking.
- Elijah Scott Demott, 38, 586 D.H. Alderman Rd., was charged Dec. 4 with DUI.
- Curtis Tarver, 54, 7347 San Vista Drive, Columbus, was charged Dec. 3 with a probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
- Bradley Steven Roberts, 19, 1825 Overlook Drive, was charged Dec. 4 with theft by taking.
- Jose Alfredo Govea-Solis, 36, 4134 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Dec. 1 with DUI - refusal, unsecured load, CMV driver qualification, CMV hours of service.
