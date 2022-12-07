Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Juavante Norman Robinson, 19, 301 Martin Ave., Valdosta, was charged Dec. 7 with DUI - drugs, expired tag, window tint, speeding (65 mph in a 55 mph zone) and no insurance.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Johnny Keith Franklin, 46, 107 Maple St., Omega, was charged Dec. 6 with driving while license is suspended (3rd offense).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Taylor Noel Bryant, 29, 4567 Ga. Hwy. 111, Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 4 with burglary (1st degree) - felony.
- Austin Gregory Wilson, 18, 1017 Erve William Drive, was charged Dec. 4 with aggravated assault.
- Misty Dawn Perkins, 30, Moultrie, was charged Dec. 5 with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, aggravated assault and a probation violation.
- Annoya Scott, 23, 2736 Tyndall Drive, Valdosta, was charged Dec. 6 with DUI - drugs, improper backing and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- James Lewis Hill, 73, 92 First Ave., Barney, was charged Dec. 6 with a probation violation.
- Marvin Lee Roberts, 57, 532 27th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 5 with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and lamps or other equipment on bicycles.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Arelio Roldan-Gomez, 36, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 5 with driving without a valid license and speeding (69 mph in a 55 mph zone).
- Amanda Darlene Jenkins, 38, 913 B Circle Rd, was charged Dec. 6 with two probation violations.
- Marco Pedro Alonso, 34, 805 Smith Rd., was charged Dec. 2 with three counts of aggravated sodomy - commit sodomy with force against will of person or person, aggravated child molestation, incest, and child molestation.
