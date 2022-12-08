Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Anthony Bernard Duker, 37, 1016 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 7 with DUI and open container in vehicle.
- Tarry Tomar Anderson Jr., 19, 409 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Dec. 7 with theft by receiving stolen property.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
- Brian Anthony Harrison, 32, 1977 Ga. Hwy. 37 E., was charged Dec. 8 with theft by taking - felony, arson - 2nd degree, failure to appear, a probation violation and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
- Demetri Williams Montague, 24, 4764 Michelle St., Valdosta, was charged Dec. 7 with a probation violation.
- John Austin Carter, 40, 401 E. 28th Ave., Cordele, was charged Dec. 7 with a probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.