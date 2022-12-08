Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Anthony Bernard Duker, 37, 1016 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 7 with DUI and open container in vehicle.
  • Tarry Tomar Anderson Jr., 19, 409 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Dec. 7 with theft by receiving stolen property.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

  • Brian Anthony Harrison, 32, 1977 Ga. Hwy. 37 E., was charged Dec. 8 with theft by taking - felony, arson - 2nd degree, failure to appear, a probation violation and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
  • Demetri Williams Montague, 24, 4764 Michelle St., Valdosta, was charged Dec. 7 with a probation violation.
  • John Austin Carter, 40, 401 E. 28th Ave., Cordele, was charged Dec. 7 with a probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you