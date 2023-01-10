Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Marlana Robinson, 32, Moultrie, was charged Jan. 8 with simple battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Amanda Marie Pardo, 25, 246 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged Jan. 8 with stalking.
- Elias Wilfrodo Cinto-Bamaca, 20, was charged Jan. 9 with DUI, failure to drive within a single lane, open container in vehicle, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident, driving without a valid license and defective equipment. Additional charges were furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons under 21 years of age, driving without headlights when required, tail lights required, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, adult restraint law seat belt 18 and older, failure to obey stop sign and littering highway.
- Stephen Chad Williams, 39, 1678 Evergreen Rd., Sylvester, was charged Jan. 8 with driving while license withdrawn, open container in vehicle, failure to drive within single lane and DUI - drugs/alcohol.
- Franciso Sanchez-Briones, 41, 1712 Pine Circle, was charged Jan. 9 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
- Christopher Neil Cunningham, 38, 6710 Moultrie Rd., Albany, was charged Nov. 18 with disorderly conduct.
- Avery Jordan Brown, 42, 3115 Hill Ave., Tifton, was charged Jan. 9 with a probation violation.
- David Hernandez-Ortiz, 35, 2106 West Blvd., was charged Jan. 3 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
- John Wesley Peterman, 39, 1200 Highland Blvd., was charged Jan. 4 with failure to appear.
- Silva Leonel Barrera, 26, 1710 10th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 7 with failure to stop for stop sign, no proof of insurance and driving without a license.
- Antonella Cox, 20, 403 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Jan. 6 with speeding and driving without license suspended or revoked.
- Santiago Miguel Lopez, 32, 603 E. Clay St., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 6 with driving without license and speeding.
- Amando Mendoza-Vazquez, 21, 153 W. Jack Allen Rd., Fitzgerald, was charged Jan. 8 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Tammy Lajuandra Smith, 48, 1205 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 7 with driving without a valid license and speeding (71 mph in 55-speed zone).
- Anterrianna Walker, 21, 1208 10th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 7 with tail lights required, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended driver's license.
- Desmond Bernard Bell, 38, 513 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 7 with simple battery - family violence and possession of cocaine.
- Alfredrick Green, 37, 1340 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 6 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Keronda Bernard Bell, 50, 209 Woodman Rd., was charged Jan. 2 with nine counts of exploiting or inflicting pain to deprive essential services to a disabled person.
