Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • William Anthony Black, 37, 819 Leland Smith Rd., Homerville, was charged Jan. 10 with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by inmate (felony) and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
  • Queen Oliver, 27, 550 27th St S.E., was charged Jan. 10 with theft by shoplifting (felony).
  • Latanya Sharee Swain, 44, 533 27th St. Apt. 6 S.E., was charged Jan. 11 with possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct and crossing guard lines with intoxicants.
  • Mathew Taylor, 24, 805 Plantation Drive, Adel, was charged Jan. 10 with theft by taking.
  • Christina Michelle Lapaz, 42, 2450 Fifth Ave. S.E. Apt. B 45, was charged Jan. 11 with expired vehicle tag or decal and driving while license suspended.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Willie Almond III, 18, 608 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Dec. 31 with a probation violation, reckless conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
  • Lauren Ashley Romberger, 28, 1852 Doerun Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 11 with a probation violation.
  • Nikita Shontaa Wade, 44, 829 Wright St., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 11 with possession and use of drug-related objects.
  • Charlie Earnest Murphy, 45, 1304 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Jan. 10 with open container in vehicle, failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
  • Zabrina Elaine White, 51, 403 E. Kelly St., Sylvester was charged Jan. 10 with passing an unloading school bus and driving without a valid license.
  • Michael Wayne Gibson, 50, 18436 Ga. Hwy. 33, Pavo, was charged Jan. 10 with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
  • Octavio Rodriquez, 25, 633 Culbertson Rd., was charged Jan. 9 with burglary - 2nd degree (felony), criminal damage to property - 2nd degree and criminal attempt to commit arson.
  • Jeffery Bernard Lawson, 56, 412 Pine St., Doerun, was charged Jan. 10 with theft by taking.

