Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Irraelito Chilal-Lopez, 23, 182 Rogers St., Berlin, was charged Dec. 28 with driving without a valid license, broken windshield and driving without headlights when required.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Christopher Alan Hooker, 23, 1817 Camilla Hwy., was charged Dec. 29 with driving without a valid license.
- Alexis Davilma, 34, 31 Bowen Rd., Tifton, was charged Dec. 24 was charged with speeding - first offense and driving while license withdrawn.
- Rita Centeno De-Lazaro, 50, 2230 Mary Ave., Lansing, MI, was charged Dec. 24 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony, DUI - drugs and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Chad Allen Brown, 35, 250 Demott Subdivision Rd., was charged Dec. 28 with DUI, failure to stop for stop sign and drivers to exercise due care.
- Hannah Bass, 19, 106 Greenough Rd., Doerun, was charged Dec. 25 with driving without headlights when required and DUI.
- Leslie Lee Flores, 39, 1032 Ga. Hwy. 33 S., was charged Dec. 27 with a probation violation and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- James Beckett, 70 303 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 21 with simple battery.
- Rontavious Sarod Lavant, 30, 606 E. Fourth Ave., Cordele, was charged Dec. 22 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and theft by taking.
- Anna Marie Odom, 37, 2895 Mitchell County Line, Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 27 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Teasti Tru’mante Daniels, 29, 619 Ninth St. S.E., was charged Dec. 24 with bondsman off bond.
- Rebecca Jean Russo, 27, Derry, N.H., was charged Dec. 28 with failure to appear.
- Williams Hunter Reeves, 26, 1559 Hwy. 19, Pelham, was charged Dec. 22 with a probation violation.
- Guy Nelson Bowman, 52, 1507 Lafayette Rd., Rossville, was charged Dec. 30 with driving while license suspended, failure to drive on right side of the road, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to use turn signal. Additional charges were reckless driving, speeding, failure to obey a stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
- Elias Wilfrodo Cinto-Bamaca, 20, 3312 Old Adel Rd., was charged Dec. 26 with DUI, open container in vehicle, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
- Tammy Lorraine Crosby, 61, 156 Roberts Rd., Berlin, was charged Dec. 23 with theft by taking - felony.
- Jose Robles Hernandez, 38, 8 Sylvester Court, was charged Dec, 26 with possession of cocaine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Luise Alberto Esquivel, 26, 952 Ga. Hwy. 133 S., was charged Dec. 22 with simple battery - family violence and criminal trespass - family violence.
- Billy Frank Hornsby Jr., 52, 233 Still Rd., Ellenton, was charged Dec. 25 with loud radio/tape player audible 100 ft., DUI and driving without a valid license.
- David Garza, 66, 3071 Bee Line Rd., was charged Dec. 22 with speeding - first offense and no insurance.
- Dionte Edwin Moore, 32, 509 N. Westover Blvd., Albany, was charged Dec. 22 with theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
- Jamaya Shacole Nichols, 18, 4644 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 27 with simple battery - family violence.
