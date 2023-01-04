Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Carlos R. Ortiz, 42, 5544 Creon St. Lot 4, Myrtle Beach, S.C., was charged Dec. 25 with driving without a valid license, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container in vehicle and DUI.
- Sidni Lydia West, 24, 199 Southerland Ave., Berlin, was charged Dec. 27 with DUI, speeding - first offense and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Terrance Jermain King, 36, 1204 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 30 with aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Calver Demetrick, 34, 412 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Dec. 28 with criminal trespass - family violence.
- Brandon Maurice Rushing, 40, 217 Third St. N.W., was charged Dec. 23 with possession of cocaine and failure to appear for finger printable charge.
- Lakeria Shirley-Sheronda Silas, 25, 1412 10th St. S.W., was charged Dec. 22 with criminal trespass.
- Ruby Lynn Simpson, 44, 324 First Ave. N.W., was charged Dec. 15 with a probation violation.
- Tony Mardarius Thomas, 32, 184 Johnson Circle, Baconton, was charged Dec. 22 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Joshua Wayne Melton, 37, Doerun, was charged Jan. 3 with trespassing.
- Michael Jerome Collins, 52, 222 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 2 with failure to drive within a single lane and DUI.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Juan Diego Ramirez-Pacheco, 23, 980 Smith Rd., was charged Dec. 28 with open container in vehicle, driving without a valid license and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance required.
- Amanda Marie Pardo, 25, 246 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged Dec. 27 with simple battery.
- Gilberto Gallegos Ritz, 63, 370 Magnolia Ave., was charged Dec. 24 with criminal trespass - family violence.
- Lauren Ashley Romberger, 28, 1852 Doerun Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 23 with possession of methamphetamine, burglary - 1st degree (felony) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Lucius Lenorris Severson, 22, 1025 10th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 25 with DUI - marijuana, distracted driving, racing and speeding (81 mph in a 55 mph speed zone).
- Samuel Jeffery Walden, 54, 614 Ga. Hwy., 270 E., Doerun, was charged Dec. 26 with aggravated assault, two counts of simple battery - family violence and terroristic threats and acts - felony.
- Zachary Kent Willis, 30, 168 Chapman St., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 24 with theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
- Rufino Ramos, 23, 4470 Hwy. 319 Lot 15, Tifton, was charged Jan. 3 with two probation violations.
- Kenneth Mark Sealy, 30, 465 Old Albany Rd., was charged Jan. 4 with criminal trespass - family violence.
- Elphonso Deon Moore, 42, 4713 Hummingbird Lane, Valdosta, was charged Jan. 3 with a probation violation.
- Paramoro Ezequel, 59, 225 Lot 8 McMullen Rd., was charged Jan. 1 with simple battery.
- Holly Nicole Pope, 39, 1307 Gene McQueen Rd., was charged Jan. 2 with theft by taking and disorderly conduct.
