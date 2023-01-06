Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Henry Caocaonab Polanco, 47, 4114 S. Helios, Mesa, Ariz., was charged Jan. 4 with illegal parking, gambling, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and DUI.
- Antonio Lara Jr., 26, 196 Lisa Lane, was charged Jan. 4 with a probation violation, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), open container in vehicle, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and driver to exercise due care. Additional charges were illegal parking, improper u-turn, speeding (86 mph in a 25 mph zone), improper backing, two counts of DUI - alcohol, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of hit and run/leaving the scene of an accident, improper tires, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of the road, two counts of failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Ethain MacQuelk Cooper, 18, 557 Hickory Lane, Albany, was charged Jan. 4 with DUI and speeding - first offense.
- Davon Lamar Wilson, 42, 3112 Plantation Rd., Columbus, was charged Dec. 12 with DUI, open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended and driving without headlights required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Micheal Taylor, 17, 223 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 4 with obstructing or hindering and criminal trespass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Oshaia Dennard Frazier, 41, 909 N. Merrimack Ext. Drive, Fitzgerald, was charged Jan. 4 with a probation violation.
- Jeremy Jerome Edwards, 40, 512 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 5 with failure to appear.
- Zy’Nautica Hudson, 19, 616 Third St. S.E., was charged Dec. 29 with driving without license on person and driving with suspended license.
- Danthony Jenzelle Booker, 21, 449 N. Blaton St., Boston, was charged Jan. 5 with a probation violation.
- Cecil Jacob Dozier, 32, 586 S.W. Palmer St., Pelham, was charged Jan. 5 with a probation violation.
- Levi Cody Elrod, 22, 1176 Hurst Tate Rd., Meigs, was charged Jan. 5 with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.