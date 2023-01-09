Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Emmanuel Duvergel, 20, 710 Third Ave. S.E. Apt A, was charged Jan. 7 with speeding, no insurance, suspended registration and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Lisa Bena Lowery, 53, 3229 Sylvester Drive, Apt. B, was charged Jan. 6 with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Luveaches Marquette Moore, 51, 1108 Alberta Ave., was charged Dec. 31 with battery.
- Anthony Bernard Duker, 37, 1016 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 5 with a probation violation.
- Rockey Lee Wise, 33, 1163 Hall Rd., was charged Jan. 7 with two counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
- Willie Frank Pace, 68, 1406 Tree Farm Rd., was charged Jan. 6 with failure to appear and aggravated stalking.
- Travien Jamal Walker, 30, 404 Port St. S.E., Apt. B, was charged Jan. 7 with simple assault.
- Ashley Deann Bivins, 38, 835 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 3 with trespass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Michael Lamour Peeples, 45, 6496 Old Adel Rd., was charged Jan. 6 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. Additional charges were possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence - felony and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Willie Crumious Almond II, 20, 1125 14th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 30 with reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony.
- Missla Lopez, 38, 134 Yates Lane, was charged Dec. 30 with battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Orlando Lopez, 40, 134 Yates Lane, was charged Dec. 30 with battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Winston Dewayne Revels, 17, 159 Michelle Drive, was charged Dec. 30 with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense.
- Travis Bryant, 29, 405 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 6 with a probation violation.
- Aaron Christopher Centers, 39, 1441 Ione Church Rd., Pavo, was charged Jan. 7 with theft by taking.
- Randall Lance Caulder, 43, 1405 Central Ave. N., Ty Ty, was charged Dec. 15 with due care, DUI, open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to drive within single lane.
- Gary Lee Carlton Jr, 35, 621 Bay Rd., was charged Jan. 5 with possession of methamphetamine.
