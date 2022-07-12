Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Prestine Scott Watson, 22, 162 Hudson Rd., Cairo, was charged July 7 with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana - possession less than one ounce, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph zone) and DUI - driving under the influence of drugs.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Erasmo Hernandez-Jimenez, 19, 576 Doc Lindsey Rd., Norman Park, was charged July 9 with sexual battery - misdemeanor.
• Jeremy Deshawn Murray Jr, 17, 1513 First Ave. N.E., was charged July 8 with two counts of theft by taking -misdemeanor.
• Nathaniel Stephenson, 33, 1300 Campton Court, Albany, was charged July 6 with driving without a valid license, adult restraint law seat belt, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), duty upon striking fixture, reckless driving, failure to drive within single lane and cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony).
• Quantavious Patillo, 26, 624 Oak Circle, was charged July 11 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Carlos Alexis Reyes, 24, 541 Coy Cox Rd, Omega, was charged July 10 with theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Travis Penn Johnson, 55, 238 Coy Cox Rd., Omega, was charged July 7 with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts (misdemeanor) and false report of a crime.
• Abby Michele Fambro, 22, 5944 Hwy. 256, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony).
• Alex Jordan Rowe, 30, 1767 Ga. Hwy. 133 N, was charged July 11 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Adrial Rhymes, 26, 220 Hawthorne Drive Lot 2, was charged July 11 with marijuana - possession with intent to distribute.
• Laquoiya Cherelle Ward, 33, 1325 Water Ave., Thomasville, was charged July 11 with speeding, expired tag, suspended registration and no insurance.
