Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Franciso Castilla, 46, Ashley St., Berlin, was charged May 26 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), brake lights and turn signals required, operation of vehicle with improper plate and no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 30, 293 Cherry St. Lot 10, was charged May 26 with aggravated assault.
• Donterrius Daniels, 44, 100 East Cocran St., Camilla, was charged May 26 with aggravated assault and battery against person older than 65.
• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1713 Room 143 First Ave. S.E., was charged May 26 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and cruelty to children 2nd degree.
• Jada Lynn Mosely, 21, 1712 First Ave. S.E. Room 147, was charged May 25 with criminal trespass.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Walter Clyde Wood, 44, 4497 Old Lake Park Road, was charged May 26 with probation violation.
• Willie Frank Pace, 67, 1406 Tree Farm Road, was charged May 26 with aggravated assault.
