Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Angel Hernandez, 39, 480 Christmas Rd., was charged Oct. 28 with failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Randy Lafell Aikens Jr., 21, 22 Pierce Rd., was charged Oct. 31 with DUI, seat belt safety law and failure to maintain lane.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Emmanuel Hernandez, 20, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 28 with passing a school bus and driving with suspended license (2nd offense).
  • Tory Gregory Massey, 32, 12013 Woodman Rd., was charged Oct. 21 with a probation violation.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you