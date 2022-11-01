Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Angel Hernandez, 39, 480 Christmas Rd., was charged Oct. 28 with failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Randy Lafell Aikens Jr., 21, 22 Pierce Rd., was charged Oct. 31 with DUI, seat belt safety law and failure to maintain lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Emmanuel Hernandez, 20, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 28 with passing a school bus and driving with suspended license (2nd offense).
- Tory Gregory Massey, 32, 12013 Woodman Rd., was charged Oct. 21 with a probation violation.
