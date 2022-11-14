Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Cantrell Bernard Anderson, 21, 1705 Ann Ave., Albany, was charged Nov. 11 with speeding (100 mph in a 55 mph zone) and suspended license.
- Fidencio Castilleja Cortes, 28, 1390 12th Court S.E., was charged Nov. 12 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving without a valid license, DUI and open container in vehicle.
- Kevin Alexander Rodriguez, 21, 633 Culbertson Rd., was charged Nov. 12 with possession of a controlled substance, due care, DUI, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Austin Ryan McMurphy, 29, 108 Jonathan Rd., was charged Nov. 12 with a probation violation, battery-family violence and possession of methamphetamine.
- Laycee Lee Mercer, 28, 29 Creekwood Drive, Tifton, was charged Nov. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to drive within a single lane, tail lights required, tampering with vehicle and possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime.
- Charles Edward King, 44, 303 Cherry Hills Drive, Tazewell, Va., was charged Nov. 10 with DUI - drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, possession of a drug-related object, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and due care.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Thomas Lee Tyler, 42, 823 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged Nov. 10 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule III substance, possession of a schedule II substance and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. Additional charges were receipt, possession or transport of firearms by a convicted felon and trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Quateesa Latrelle Holder, 33, 639 Belview Circle, Tifton, was charged Nov. 10 with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a certain crime.
- Laketa Pearl Wilson, 45, 417 Eighth St. N.W., was charged Nov. 10 with probation violation, failure to maintain lane, DUI, driving while unlicensed, seat belt violation, due care and too fast for conditions.
- Keyonte Dequin Allen, 19, 1420 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Nov. 12 with forgery (4th degree), theft by deception and printing, executing, and negotiating checks or drafts.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Jamie Kenora Wyche, 34, 750 Pine Tree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged Nov. 11 with expired vehicle tag or decal, possession of ecstasy, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Shunteria Shemera McNeal, 29, 204 Hallmark Drive, was charged Nov. 11 with entering auto.
- Amber Nicole Murrell, 37, 3055 US Hwy., 84 West, Valdosta, was charged Nov. 11 with a probation violation.
- Brittany Deann Yeomans, 29, 3808 Ga Hwy. 33 N., was charged Nov. 13 with three probation violations.
- Tony Ed Harris, 47, 227 Dean Matthews Rd., was charged Nov. 13 with a probation violation.
- Cruz Domingo Cervantez, 51, 1812 Garden Villa Drive, was charged Nov. 11 with improper lane usage and driving without license.
- Khirsten Cashman, 31, 15 Fifth River St., Valdosta, was charged Nov. 12 with pedestrian under the influence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.