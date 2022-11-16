Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Brent Richard Johnson, 33, 40 Wade Chastain Rd., Coolidge, was charged Nov. 15 with three counts of theft by taking and three counts of criminal trespass.
- Allen Marion Massey, 59, 1694 Daniels Rd., Pavo, was charged Nov. 15 with aggravated assault.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Amy Johnson, 43, 1479 Cook Rd., was charged Nov. 14 with terroristic threats and acts.
- Ronald Preshsa, 51, 432 E. Webster St., Thomasville, was charged Nov. 16 with terroristic threats and acts.
- Christopher Hightower, 31, 1113 11th Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 15 with a probation violation.
- James Troy Ferguson, 61, 313 Blitch St., Valdosta, was charged Nov. 15 with a probation violation.
- Benjamin Bishop, 34, 3808 GA-33, was charged Nov. 15 with a probation violation.
- Chastity Dawn Boatwright, 39, 154 Duffle Drive, was charged Nov. 15 with a probation violation.
- Adrian Beal, 38, 2121 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 15 with failure to appear.
