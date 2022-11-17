Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Tymetrius Sherrod Lowery, 27, 418 Pine Ave., Doerun, was charged Nov. 15 with reckless conduct.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Caleb Emery Brunson, 37, 24th Fifth St N.E., was charged Nov. 16 with violations of conditions on limited driving permit and speeding (65 mph with 45 mph zone).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Austin Ryan McMurphy, 29, 108 Jonathan Rd., was charged Nov. 16 with failure to drive within a single lane, driving too fast for conditions and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Quante Williams, 20, 1712 Azalea Drive, Valdosta, was charged Nov. 15 with criminal trespass.
- Larry Wayne Poole, 41, 240 Brandi Drive, was charged Nov. 16 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Jimmy Lee IV, 17,3 McDonald Court, was charged Nov. 16 with rape.
- Alvin Lee Curtis, 66, 2809 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 12 with tail lights required, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Timothy Lee Witherspoon, 41, 158 Country Lane, was charged Nov. 17 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- TyQuan Demetrius Edmonds, 18, 4977 Union Rd., Tifton, was charged Nov. 16 with a probation violation.
- Isabelle Yolanda Bishop, 40, 368 Langford St., Berlin, was charged Nov. 16 with a probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.