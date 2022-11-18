Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Tony Toneal Martin, 51, 1207 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Nov. 18 with obstruction.
- Jarelle Deonte Ward, 21, 2203 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 17 with battery - family violence (1st offense).
- Colleen Michelle Johnson, 29, 2817 Second St. N.W., was charged Nov. 17 with obstruction and terroristic threats and acts.
- Jim Allen Carter, 47, 932 Roundtree Bridge Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 17 with trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of the use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.
- David Dewayne Ogletree, 39, 708 Donald Ave., Valdosta, was charged Nov. 16 with failure to drive within single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Gregory Ward, 52. 145 Quail Ridge, was charged Nov. 17 with harassing phone calls.
- Brittany Sue Bullard, 38, 323 Watson St., Nashville, was charged Nov. 17 with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and facilitating drug transactions.
