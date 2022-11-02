Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Aaron Sean Stivers, 17, 3041 Dovetail Lane, Lakeland Fla., was charged Nov. 1 with two counts of entering automobile, theft by receiving property and two counts of criminal damage to property.
- Devonte Floyd, 27, 157 Railway Ave., Thomasville, was charged Nov. 1 with deposit account fraud.
- Brent Richard Johnson, 33, 40 Wade Chastain Rd., Coolidge, was charged Nov. 1 with forgery-4th degree (misdemeanor).
- Antonio Vanshaun Thornton, 45, 669 J.O. Stewart Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 31 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Daniel Brock Weeks, 53, 289 Charlie Hamm Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 1 with a probation violation.
- Clinton Lee Benton, 47, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 30 with disorderly conduct.
