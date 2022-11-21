Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Delfino Roberto Mendoza, 38, 185 Dean Matthews Rd., was charged Nov. 19 with failure to obey officer, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance, wrong license plate, adult restraint seat belt law and due care.
- Angel Lopez, 33, 120 Quail Lane, was charged Nov. 20 with DUI, due care, failure to obey stop sign, driving without a valid license and open container in vehicle.
- Bruce Lydell Johnson, 36, 120 Mimosa Drive, was charged Nov. 20 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Beth Marie Fish, 42, 1560 Meade Court, Lexington, Ky., was charged Nov. 18 with driving while license suspended and a probation violation.
- Dartavious Gerad Barber, 17, 812 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 18 with possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old.
- Alexander Eason, 30, 25 C McDonald Court, was charged Nov. 20 with DUI - second offense.
- Sergio Duran, 33 1229 S. County Line Rd., Albany, was charged Nov. 20 with disorderly conduct.
- Johnny Paul Johnson, 49, 731 Sumner Rd., was charged Nov. 18 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Tyreck Reed, 47, 1011 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged Nov. 18 with kidnapping and aggravated assault (family violence).
- Austin Terrell Dorminey, 32, 3891 Sumner Rd., was charged Nov. 18 with failure to appear.
- Walker Barry Hamilton, 55, 1957 Sylvester Highway, was charged Nov. 19 with failure to appear.
