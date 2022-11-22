Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Jeremy Kent Phillips, 42, 4113 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Nov. 21 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Learsa Lynn Beck, 44, 312 Cherry St., Sale City, was charged Nov. 21 with a probation violation.
- Latisma Shandrell Williams, 41, 225 Third St N.W., was charged Nov. 18 with driving while license was suspended and no insurance.
- Jerome Legget, 59, 629 Oak Circle, was charged Nov. 18 with forgery - 2nd degree (felony).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Alejandro Maximo-Severiamo, 44, 251 Castleberry Rd., was charged Nov. 18 with driving while license suspended.
- Fidencio Castilleja Cortes, 29, 589 Circle Rd., was charged Nov. 18 with tag light illumination required and driving without license (2nd offense).
- Juan Juarez-Salazar, 42, 704 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 20 with open container in vehicle and DUI.
- Kenneth Lorenzo Hayes, 60, 504 Young St., was charged Nov. 17 with speeding and driving while license was suspended.
- Horace Randall, 64, 185 Twin Lakes Drive, was charged Nov. 18 with battery - family violence.
- Clinton Lee Benton, 47, 270 Smokey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 20 with disorderly conduct.
- Armando Martinez, 29, 6447 US Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 20 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Franklin Thomas Daughtry, 25, 239 E. Weeks Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 21 with three probation violations.
- Kendrick Tywon Clark, 29, 533 27th St. S.E., was charged Nov. 21 with a probation violation.
- Joshua Dean Branch, 26, 690 Hwy. 319 N., was charged Nov. 21 with criminal trespass.
- Anthony Maurice Wilson, 52, 1312 Summer Circle, was charged Nov. 21 with defective equipment, failure to drive within a single lane, expired vehicle tag or decal, DUI and open container in vehicle. Among his other charges were failure to have license on person, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and due care.
