Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Kevin Antonio Mendez-Santiago, 26, 2914 Payton Drive, Columbus, was charged Nov. 23 with driving without a valid license and speeding.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Justin Levin Thornton, 34, 86 Bryant Lane, Ray City, was charged Nov. 23, with failure to appear.
- David Christopher Matthews, 39, 64 E. Gate Drive, Tifton, was charged Nov. 27 with driving without a valid license and speeding.
- Mckinley Cory Harrison, 42, 1484 Hwy. 270 W., Doerun, was charged Nov. 25 with four counts of failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Andrea Jones, 26, 1605 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Nov. 27 with a probation violation.
- Bolling Santore Jones, 43, 593 Metcalf Beachton Rd., Thomasville, was charged Nov. 23 with driving while license suspended or revoked and open container in vehicle.
- Luis Tolentino-Trejo, 20, 502 W. Sixth St., Adel, was charged Nov. 26 with speeding and driving without license.
- Michael Wayne Gibson, 50, 18436 GA Hwy. 33, Pavo, was charged Nov. 23 with DUI-drugs, open container in vehicle, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Luis Cain Lara-Ramos, 22, 332 Hannah Lee Drive, Omega, was charged Nov. 25 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, improper or erratic lane change, too fast for conditions and open container in vehicle.
- Jason Benjamin Staples, 42, 1901 S. River Circle, Albany, was charged Nov. 25 with DUI-drugs, driver to exercise due care, open container in vehicle and speeding.
- Clarence Irvin Richardson, 53, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N., Lot 101, Norman Park, was charged Nov. 25 with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, improper backing and theft by conversion.
- Eric Demetrius Wright, 44, 172 Church St., Funston, was charged Nov. 26 with failure to drive within single lane, DUI and open container in vehicle.
- Robert Lee Aikens IV, 42, Moultrie, was charged Nov. 27 with open container in vehicle, DUI, speeding (90 mph in 55 mph zone) and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Additional charges were expired vehicle tag, failure to drive within single lane and improper tag display.
- Jesse Lee Hudson Jr., 71, 2450 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 27 with DUI.
- Charles Laquaid Young Jr., 29, 112 Sandy Circle, Doerun, was charged Nov. 26 with DUI-drugs, possession of drug-related object and tag light illumination required.
- James Christopher Butler, 36, 371 Watt St., was charged Nov. 27 with adult restraint law seat belt, improper signal, tag light illumination required, driving while license suspended or revoked. Additional charges were expired vehicle tag or decal and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Devante Jamal Glenn, 27, 4301 Bemiss Rd., Apt. C, Valdosta, was charged Nov. 22 with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
- Robert Lee Thomas, 58, 193 Weathers Rd., was charged Nov. 26 with a probation violation.
- Carillis Martin, 20, 1909 Garden Villa Drive, was charged Nov. 24 with burglary - smash and grab.
- Cedric Bernard Martin, 56, 1327 First Ave. N.W., was charged Nov. 26 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Myticia Nickita Daniels, 45, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged Nov. 25 with a probation violation.
- Michael Gerard Lewis, 42, 607 12th Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 27 with DUI and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Anthony Antonio McClendon, 26, 316 Honey Bear Rd., was charged Nov. 23 with two probation violations.
- Christopher Shane Partain, 35, 125 Edmondson Rd., was charged Nov. 21 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Douglas Eugene Fender, 44, 119 Cleveland St., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 22 with two counts of criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
- Clayborn Davenport Jr., 35, 804 Doc Darbyshire Rd., was charged Nov. 20 with a probation violation.
- Jayden Thomas Strickland, 21, 422 East Gate Drive, was charged Nov. 22 with simple battery.
- Jose Imanol Maldonado-Lara, 21, 183 Hannah Lee Rd., Omega, was charged Nov. 22 with simple battery (family violence) and aggravated battery (family violence).
- Marcos Col, 39, 1006 First St. S.E., was charged Nov. 21 with driving without a valid license and expired or no registration or title.
- Tony Ed Harris, 47, 227 Dean Matthews Rd., was charged Nov. 25 with failure to appear.
- Noah Austin O'neal, 23, 2436 Dunn Rd., was charged Nov. 25 with three counts of failure to appear.
- Heather Ray Elkins, 29, 2212 Yogi Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to drive within a single lane and two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Rashawn Tyrine Edwards, 28, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. S., was charged Nov. 23 with a probation violation.
- Dillon James Long, 31, 941 Sardis Church Rd., was charged Nov. 18 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
- Brant Lee Odom, 43, 1588 Funston Doerun Rd., Doerun, was charged Nov. 24 with a probation violation.
- Rodney Bernard Hollis, 31, 1619-A Sherrod Rd., Coolidge, was charged Nov. 25 with speeding-first offense and driving while license withdrawn.
- Gary Olajuwon Lambright, 36, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 26 with pedestrian under the influence, possession of firearm by convicted felon, no license on person, DUI, suspended registration, due care and open container in vehicle. Additional charges were no insurance and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.