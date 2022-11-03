Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Alejandro Cerbantez-Nepomoceno, 20, 2229 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 2 with driving without a valid license (3rd offense).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Johnta Deshun Harris, 29, 623 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 2 with DUI - marijuana, drivers to exercise due care and speeding.
- Demarcus Kentrell Prater, 27, 314 Sixth Ave. N.W., was charged Nov. 2 with obstruction and open container.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Travien Jamal Walker, 30, 404 Port St. S.E., was charged Nov. 2 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Shauna Ann Butler, 44, 210 Middlebrooks Lane, Norman Park, was charged Nov. 2 with failure to appear.
- Joseph Robert Aracri, 23, 2945 Jewell Drive, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Nov. 2 with simple battery and disorderly conduct.
- Tyler Aubrey Wood, 24, 1051 Crossland Scooterville Road, Omega, was charged Nov. 2 with two probation violations.
