Doerun Police Department

Arrests

  • Leiber Perez Cruz, 41, 1630 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 29 with tag light required and driving without a valid license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrest

  • Jose Luis Depaz-Jomingo, 29, 11 Regency Village Drive, was charged Nov. 28 with DUI, tag light required and driving without a valid license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Evans Bernard Jean-Pierre, 28, 2847 Concord Court, East Point, was charged Nov. 29 with failure to appear.
  • Norris Lavelle McClendon, 51, 3112 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 29 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.

