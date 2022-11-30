Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Leiber Perez Cruz, 41, 1630 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 29 with tag light required and driving without a valid license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrest
- Jose Luis Depaz-Jomingo, 29, 11 Regency Village Drive, was charged Nov. 28 with DUI, tag light required and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Evans Bernard Jean-Pierre, 28, 2847 Concord Court, East Point, was charged Nov. 29 with failure to appear.
- Norris Lavelle McClendon, 51, 3112 Sylvester Drive, was charged Nov. 29 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
