Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Prestine Scott Watson, 23, 162 Hudson Rd., Cairo, was charged Nov. 4 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Sara Elizabeth Jett, 21, 1656 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Nov. 2 with driving without a valid license and possession of methamphetamine.
  • Noel Barragan, 18, 1921 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 29 with driving without license and tail lights required.
  • Roger Dale Macklin Jr., 29, 1330 US Hwy. 319, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 27 with three probation violations, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers -misdemeanors and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Gwen Elizabeth Johnson, 63, 169 Gardner Rd., Bainbridge, was charged Nov. 4 with a probation violation.
  • Nakirra Peterson, 19, Moultrie, was charged Nov. 3 with disorderly conduct.
  • Dstnee Brezial, 20, 3358 Adkins Ave., Macon, was charged Nov. 3 with terroristic threats and acts - misdemeanor.
  • Carlos Alexis Reyes, 25, 541 Coy Cox Rd., was charged Nov. 3 with criminal trespass.
  • Gildardo Lievanso-Gonzalez, 53, Moultrie, was charged Nov. 2 with loitering and prowling.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you