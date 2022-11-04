Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Prestine Scott Watson, 23, 162 Hudson Rd., Cairo, was charged Nov. 4 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Sara Elizabeth Jett, 21, 1656 Old Doerun Rd., was charged Nov. 2 with driving without a valid license and possession of methamphetamine.
- Noel Barragan, 18, 1921 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 29 with driving without license and tail lights required.
- Roger Dale Macklin Jr., 29, 1330 US Hwy. 319, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 27 with three probation violations, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers -misdemeanors and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon.
- Gwen Elizabeth Johnson, 63, 169 Gardner Rd., Bainbridge, was charged Nov. 4 with a probation violation.
- Nakirra Peterson, 19, Moultrie, was charged Nov. 3 with disorderly conduct.
- Dstnee Brezial, 20, 3358 Adkins Ave., Macon, was charged Nov. 3 with terroristic threats and acts - misdemeanor.
- Carlos Alexis Reyes, 25, 541 Coy Cox Rd., was charged Nov. 3 with criminal trespass.
- Gildardo Lievanso-Gonzalez, 53, Moultrie, was charged Nov. 2 with loitering and prowling.
