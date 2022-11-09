Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

  • Jose Martinez Aguiree, 48, 1352 Summer Rd., was charged Nov. 8 with driving without a license, child restraint, no seat belt and no insurance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Allen Michael Robeson, 28, 5222 Seventh St. S.E., was charged Nov. 8 with a probation violation, two counts of criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
  • Vences Melendez-Morales, 36, was charged Nov. 7 with battery - family violence and criminal trespass - family violence.
  • Earl Alexander Robertson, 44, 112 Union Drive, Doerun, was charged Nov. 7 with simple battery - family violence, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, terroristic threats and acts, parole violation and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
  • Robert Charles Bair, 55, 507 Iveys Scenic Drive, Albany, was held Nov. 7 for Dougherty County.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Gregory Leon Sloan, 67, 206 S. Prospect St., Crescent, Fla., was charged Nov. 7 with failure to appear.
  • Robert George Sanders, 33, 306 Indian Lake Dr., Norman Park, was charged Nov. 7 with a parole violation.
  • Timothy Mark Hobgood II, 31, 2443 Zion Grove Church Rd., Coolidge, was charged Nov. 7 with two probation violations.
  • Brandy Defelisca Head, 43, 843 Shy Manor Drive, was charged Nov. 7 with three violations of compulsory school attendance.
  • Ever Roblero, 26, 162 Lot C Cook Rd., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct.
  • Stanley Bien-Aime, 41, 4992 S.W. 167th Ave., Miramar, Fla., was charged Nov. 7 with failure to appear.
  • Jimmy Fred Coleman, 45, 137 Lighter Knot Court, was charged Nov. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, no insurance and no seat belt.
  • Marsha Lynn Presley, 52, 193 Weathers Rd., was charged Nov. 8 with two probation violations, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended.
  • David Ryan Costigan, 55, 104 30th Ave. S.W., was charged Nov. 7 with aggravated assault.
  • Christopher John Cole, 50, 77 Lot B Summer Rd., was charged Nov. 8 with a probation violation.
  • Dalmonia Shekeyvia Davis, 26, 1112 10th St. S.E., was charged Nov. 8 with a probation violation.
  • Deborah Ann Leslie, 54, 3010 Albatross Lane, Decatur, was charged Nov. 8 with failure to appear.
  • Samual Jeffery Waldon, 54, 614 Ga. Hwy. 270, was charged Nov. 8 with battery - family violence (1st offense - misdemeanor) and three counts of cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
  • Robert Lee Thomas, 58, 193 Weathers Rd., was charged Nov. 8 with possession of methamphetamine.
  • Joe Harold Burnham Jr., 37, 147 Ashley St., was charged Nov. 8 with a violation of family violence order.
  • Tommy Wendall Willoughby, 50, 262 Baypole Rd., Fusnton, was charged Nov. 7 with a violation of family violence order.
  • Christopher Allen Simpson, 47, 412 Horseshoe Bend Rd., was charged Nov. 8 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
  • Quantrell Jerrod Stokes, 30, 1032 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Nov. 9 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you