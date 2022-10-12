Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Jasmine Lynne Lindsey, 31, 2503 R.L. Sears Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with driving while license suspended and window tint violation.
- Lawrence Lester Wise, 63, 146 Elm St., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with simple assault - family violence.
- Xavier Anthony Bridges, 35, 1002 10th St. S.E., was charged Oct. 11 with simple assault - family violence.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Jamaya Marquita Johnson, 21, 495 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Travis Centel Harris, 43, 709 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation.
- Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 25, 325 Pine Trail Rd., was charged Oct. 12 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Calvin Bernard Harrison, 52, 1284 Hwy. 270 W., Doerun, was charged Oct. 11 with open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended, DUI and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Jose Luis Mendoza-Garcia, 32, 210 Las Vegas Lane, Norman Park, was charged Oct. 11 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Donald Lucius Jordan, 64, 100 Tequesta Trail, Georgetown, Fla., was charged Oct. 11 with failure to appear.
- Christopher Ryan Gay, 28, 229 Hidden Acres, was charged Oct. 12 with a probation violation and theft by taking - felony.
- Bradley John Bishop, 33, 295 Carters Mill Rd., was charged Oct. 11 with forgery - 4th degree, theft by receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.