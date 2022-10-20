Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Richard Singleton, 54. 1208 13th Ave. S.W., was charged Oct. 19 with a probation violation.
- Justin Jerel Trimble, 34, 3016 Old Adel Rd., was charged Oct. 19 with disorderly conduct.
- Wesley Antonio Copeland, 35, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged Oct. 19 with aggravated assault (family violence) and cruelty to children - 1st degree.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Michael Jason Bradley, 42, 768 Parramire Rd., was charged Oct. 19 with giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
- Mario Quantrell Brown, 35, 1103 Waters St., Waynesboro, Ga., was charged Oct. 19 with a probation violation.
- Jarold Federico Cinto-Bamaca, 18, 3312 Old Adel Rd., was charged Oct. 19 with pedestrian under the influence and open container in vehicle.
- Uriel Rodrigo Cinto-Velasquez, 18, 3142 Old Adel Rd., was charged Oct. 19 with pedestrian under the influence.
- Jade Briana Parrish, 23, 465 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 18 with possession of cocaine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
- Torronza Lemeke McNeal, 22, 804 Eighth Ave., was charged Oct. 18 with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
- Eddie James Howard, 64, 111 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged Oct. 19 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and sale of cocaine. Other charges were purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and receipt, possession or transport of firearms by convicted felon.
- Crystal Danielle Hammock, 36, 286 Sam Harrell Rd., was charged Oct. 16 with disorderly conduct.
- Caleb Annius Paige, 24, 106 Cepcot Meadows Ct., was charged Oct. 18 with possession of ecstasy and possession of a firearm during commission of crime.
