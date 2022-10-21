Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Melissa Smith Holt Haynes, 42, 1957 Ga. Hwy. 270 E., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 15 with theft by shoplifting.
- Tahren Rollins, 37, 1017 University St., Albany, was charged Oct. 21 with failure to appear.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Joshua Chapman, 37, 4139 Pear Haven Lane, Gainesville, Ga., was charged Oct. 20 with speeding and reckless driving.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Adam Ryan Dato, 30, 161 Martin Lane, was charged Oct. 20 with harassing phone calls.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Dequin Marquise Harris, 31, 717 Third Ave. S.W., was charged Oct. 19 with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, sale of cocaine and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
- Christopher Ryan Gay, 28, 229 Hidden Acres, was charged Oct. 20 with a probation violation.
- Rufino Ramos, 23, 1208 13th Street S.W., was charged Oct. 20 with failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
- Gumaro Adrian Rayburn, 23, 510 Ninth Ave., Albany, was charged Oct. 19 with public indecency and criminal trespass.
