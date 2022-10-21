Doerun Police Department

Arrests

  • Melissa Smith Holt Haynes, 42, 1957 Ga. Hwy. 270 E., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 15 with theft by shoplifting.
  • Tahren Rollins, 37, 1017 University St., Albany, was charged Oct. 21 with failure to appear.

Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

  • Joshua Chapman, 37, 4139 Pear Haven Lane, Gainesville, Ga., was charged Oct. 20 with speeding and reckless driving.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Adam Ryan Dato, 30, 161 Martin Lane, was charged Oct. 20 with harassing phone calls.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

  • Dequin Marquise Harris, 31, 717 Third Ave. S.W., was charged Oct. 19 with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, sale of cocaine and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
  • Christopher Ryan Gay, 28, 229 Hidden Acres, was charged Oct. 20 with a probation violation.
  • Rufino Ramos, 23, 1208 13th Street S.W., was charged Oct. 20 with failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
  • Gumaro Adrian Rayburn, 23, 510 Ninth Ave., Albany, was charged Oct. 19 with public indecency and criminal trespass.

